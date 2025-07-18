Leh/Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PAC) visited schools and other institutions in Ladakh to review educational initiatives, officials said.

The PAC, led by its Chairman and Member of Rajya Sabha Digvijay Singh, commenced its two-day study visit in Leh to assess and understand various initiatives undertaken to support school education in the Union Territory, they said.

The visit began with a detailed presentation on initiatives to support school education in Ladakh, and top officials jointly briefed the committee on the progress, policies, and challenges in the education sector of Ladakh.

Later in the day, the parliamentary delegation received a warm traditional welcome at the Druk Padma Karpo School, where Principal Mingyur Angmo provided an insightful introduction to the school's unique educational approach and its historical connection to the Drukpa lineage.

The committee also visited other significant educational institutions, including the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

The committee additionally visited the Sangam River point, the Hall of Fame, and Leh Palace, where a light show was arranged for them.

The committee continued its visit today with further engagements at the University of Ladakh, aimed at gathering comprehensive information to inform its recommendations on education policy.

