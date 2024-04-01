Erode (Tamil Nadu), Apr 1 (PTI) A five-year-old male leopard was found dead at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in this district, officials said.

Based on the information that in Gumdapuram forest area near Thalavadi under the STR limits, a leopard was lying dead, the forest officials along with a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot on Sunday evening.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

The veterinary doctor examined the animal and said it was a five-year-old male leopard and the cause of death will be known after autopsy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)