New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Softdrink brand Limca on Friday launched a special edition of Limca Book of Records (LBR) as the Coca-Cola company-owned brand commemorates its 50th year in India.

This year's edition is a combined edition of two pandemic impacted challenging years and honours the undefeated spirit of COVID-19 frontline warriors.

The latest 2020-22 edition features over 4,000 records. It also includes 'Record Rewind' capsules of earlier records and Super 30 features highlighting milestones and achievements over the past three decades.

"This edition of LBR, marking 30 inspiring years, coincides with brand Limca commemorating 50 years since its inception in 1971," it said.

Vijaya Ghose, Editor Emeritus, LBR, said the first edition of LBR was released in Mumbai in 1990 and was a complete sell-out with the who's who attending the launch.

"This year's edition of LBR marks a great milestone – 50 years of Limca and the 30 years of the book! Right from its inception, LBR received instant recognition across multiple fields and instilled a ray of hope among people," he said.

A few highlights from this edition of the book are the Vande Bharat mission that became the world's largest repatriation exercise. Other highlights include Noccarc Robotics, a start-up by Nikhil Kurele and Harshit Rathore, developed low-cost portable ventilators; Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research developed Covaxin; while the Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield -- both approved vaccines that join the gallery of accomplishments on display in the Limca Book of Records.

