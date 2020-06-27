Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) A joint move by SEBI and RBI for liquidity window to the mutual funds has helped induce confidence in the system, though not much demand for the scheme was seen, the capital market regulator said on Saturday.

In view of the possible redemption pressure that the mutual fund industry may face after the abrupt winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the central bank announced a special liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds in April end.

"The move by SEBI & RBI jointly to extend a liquidity window to mutual funds helped build confidence in the system, though not much use was made of the window," an Indian Chamber of Commerce statement quoted SEBI whole-time director G Mahalingam as saying.

No further details on this was shared.

Mutual Funds need to be torchbearers of faith for the retail investor, he said.

Under the special liquidity scheme, the RBI will conduct repo (repurchase agreement) operations of 90-day tenor at a fixed repo rate of 4.40 per cent for banks.

According to the RBI, banks can avail funds under this facility exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of "mutual fund" houses by extending loans and undertaking outright purchase of and/or repos against the collateral of investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers (CPs), debentures and certificates of deposit (CDs) held by the fund houses.

