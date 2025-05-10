Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The Lodha Foundation on Saturday announced support to the next of kin of armed forces personnel martyred in the Operation Sindoor.

The non-profit organisation will fund the education of the children of the martyrs, give preferential employment in the Lodha Group and also take care of health insurance for the families for two decades, according to a statement.

It can be noted that at least two army personnel have been killed since the beginning of the operation earlier this week, which had been launched after terrorists killed 26 people at Pahalgam last month.

India launched the operation to avenge the killings, and action taken included destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and drone attacks on the western border, leaving at least two armymen dead.

India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire earlier in the day.

The Lodha Foundation statement said it will fund the education of the martyrs' children till graduation, including costs of fees, books, and hostel expenses. It will also offer advanced educational programmes and mentorship to these children.

For the spouses of the martyrs, the foundation will provide skilling and entrepreneurship support, and help them get employed in the Lodha Group.

