New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) More than 1.53 lakh cases were settled with a settlement amount of Rs 405.18 crore in Lok Adalat held across Delhi courts on Saturday.

"(A) Lok Adalat bench was also constituted at Delhi High Court where 26 cases were settled for a settlement amount of approximately Rs 5 crore," the Delhi State Legal Services Authority said in a statement.

"In district courts, 1,52,019 (1.52 lakh) cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 217.8 crore," it added.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority said benches were also constituted across district consumer forums where 176 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 5.39 crore.

At debt recovery tribunals, 82 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 172.67 crore.

"(A) Lok Adalat bench for electricity matters was also constituted at (the) permanent Lok Adalat where 1,134 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs 4.2 crore," the Delhi State Legal Services Authority said.

Among the cases settled in district courts, 1,22,064 (1.22 lakh) traffic challans were disposed of for a cumulative settlement or fine amount of Rs 1.65 crore.

According to the release, "The Delhi State Legal Services Authority takes immense pride in informing that one Motor Accident Claims Tribunal case was settled in the north district courts complex, Rohini, for an amount of Rs 96 lakh to be paid by the insurance company to the dependants of the motor accident victim."

One of the oldest Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases from 2016 was also amicably settled in the Dwarka district court.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority said 369 benches were constituted where a cumulative 1,53,437 (1.53 lakh) cases were settled.

