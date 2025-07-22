Mangaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) The Third Judicial Magistrate First Class court here has sentenced a fish container lorry driver to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 9,500 for causing a fatal accident in 2021.

Mohammad Jaffar Saab (32), a resident of Abuzar Colony in Bailkhundu, Uttara Kannada, was convicted for rash and negligent driving.

The accident occurred on September 28, 2021, on NH-66 between Nanthoor Circle and Pumpwell, when the lorry struck a two-wheeler while overtaking.

The magistrate in a recent order convicted Jaffar saab.

The pillion rider, Manas Ramanath Ugale (23), died on the spot after being run over by the lorry.

An FIR was registered at Kadri Traffic East Police Station. Inspector Gopalakrishna Bhatt investigated the case and Government Prosecutor Geetha Rai led the prosecution.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)