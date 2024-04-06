Ambala, Apr 6 (PTI) A notice for alleged violation the Model Code of Conduct was issued to Haryana minister Aseem Goel a day after he hosted a dinner for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The assistant returning officer issued the notice to Ambala City MLA Goel on Friday.

In the notice, the ARO-cum-sub divisional magistrate asked Goel why permission was not taken to set up a huge tent on the Old Model Town road.

Saini had gone to Goel's residence for dinner after holding a rally on Thursday. One side of the road was closed to the public because of the huge tent.

Goel, who is minister of state for transport, women and child development (independent charge) has been given 72 hours to reply to the notice.

