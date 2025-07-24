New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) FMCG firm LT Foods Ltd on Thursday reported an 8.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.50 crore during the June quarter, led by increase in margins and distribution expansion.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 155.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from LT Foods Ltd, which owns basmati rice brands -- Daawat and Royal.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

Its revenue from operations was up 19 per cent to Rs 2,463.91 crore in the June quarter of FY26 from Rs 2,070.50 crore a year ago.

Total expenses for LT Foods were Rs 2,278.84 crore, up 20.5 per cent in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

LT Foods' total income, which includes other revenue, was at Rs 2,500.98 crore up 19.17 per cent in the June quarter.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director & CEO Ashwani Arora said, "In Q1 FY26, we delivered yet another solid performance with revenues touching Rs 2,501 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA growing 17 per cent to Rs 302 crore."

Shares of LT Foods Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 491.15 on the BSE, up 0.73 per cent from the previous close.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)