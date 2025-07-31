Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Lieutenant General V Sreehari has taken over as the new General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, an official release here said on Thursday.

The Dakshin Bharat Area is the Indian Army formation covering peninsular India--Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the two UTs of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

The General Officer is the son of late Petty Officer M Velayudhan Nair and Sulochana Nair of Naduvath, Wandoor, Malappuram, Kerala, the release said.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School Amaravati Nagar, National Defence Academy Khadakvasla and the Indian Military Academy Dehradun. He was commissioned into the new raising 16 Sikh Light Infantry Battalion in 1987 and subsequently converted to the Para Regiment in Aug 1992.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

He has experience of serving in the Northern, Eastern and Southern parts of the country as well as in a UN Mission abroad. He commanded a Para Special Forces Battalion in Operation Rakshak, Base Camp at Siachen Glacier, an Infantry Brigade in a Strike Corps and a Mountain Division in the North East, the release stated.

Sreehari had served as an instructor at the Junior Leaders Wing, Belgaum & Directing Staff & Senior Instructor at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He holds a master's degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University and M Phil from Madras University.

He was awarded with Shaurya Chakra in 1998 while serving with 31 Rashtriya Rifles (Commando), Sena Medal (Distinguished Services) in 2021 for command of his division and an Ati Visisht Seva Medal in 2023. He is also a recipient of the Chief of Integrated Staff Committee Commendation Card in 2009 and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2013.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)