New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

"The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at Rs 3,621 crore registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, in line with revenue growth," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March 2022 period increased to Rs 53,366.26 crore from Rs 49,116.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for the approval of shareholders, an increase of 22 per cent per share over previous year.

The company bagged projects worth Rs 1,92,997 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2022, registering a growth of 10 per cent over previous year.

