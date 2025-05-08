New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,497 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 4,396 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 74,392.28 crore over Rs 67,078.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company won orders of Rs 3,56,631 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 18 per cent. International orders at Rs 2,07,478 crore during the year comprised 58 per cent of the total order inflow.

"We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in the company's history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share for fiscal 2024-25.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

