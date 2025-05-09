New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

The stock climbed 4.72 per cent to Rs 3,477.55 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.60 per cent to Rs 3,477.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex traded 746.10 points lower at 79,588.71 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty quoted 217.45 points down at 24,073.75.

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 5,497 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, supported by higher revenues and an exceptional gain.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 4,396 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 74,392.28 crore over Rs 67,078.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

L&T President, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman told reporters that FY25 has been an outstanding year for the company and L&T exceeded most of the financial goals that it set for itself during the year.

The achievement, he said, is more considerable considering tough environment that the company was operating in.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 15,037 crore for the year-ended March 31, 2025, registering a growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

The PAT includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of Rs 475 crore, attributable to the partial reversal of an earlier impairment provision for funded resources in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Limited (LTSSHF) joint venture.

