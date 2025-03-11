Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) Lucknow Metro's train services will be available from 2.30 pm to 10:30 pm on the occasion of Holi on March 14, the public transporter said on Tuesday.

Metro train service will thus start at 2.30 pm from both the terminals -- CCS Airport Metro station and Munshipulia Metro station -- and will run normally thereafter till 10:30 pm, it said in a statement.

The Lucknow Metro, which covers 21 stations over a distance of 22.8 km, otherwise usually begins services from 6 am which continues till 10.30 pm.

The runtime between the two terminus stations is 40 minutes with a headway of five minutes and 30 seconds during peak hours, according to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation.

