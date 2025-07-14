Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar, Jul 14 (PTI) A sharp shooter of the Sanjeev Jiva gang was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The Meerut unit of the STF arrested the shooter Shahrukh Pathan in an injured condition during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Director General of Police (STF/Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

A number of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Pathan in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Haridwar districts, the STF said.

A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered from him.

Jiva was shot dead during a hearing in Lucknow two years ago.PTI NAV

