Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh Monday urged people of Ludhiana West assembly constituency to vote for a "serious party", alleging the three years of AAP rule has destroyed Punjab.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West assembly seat will take place on June 19.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

"Enough is enough, we cannot afford such misrule anymore in Punjab," Singh said in a message, while asking people to vote wisely and carefully, keeping their own and Punjab's future in mind.

He hoped that Ludhiana West will show the direction for the whole of Punjab "by making a beginning to throw the AAP out".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He alleged that the last three years had only seen lies and fake claims while nothing happened on the ground.

The BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta for the bypoll.

Singh said voters of Ludhiana West owe it to the people of Punjab to convey a strong message that the Punjabis disapprove of what the AAP government has done during the last three years.

The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that people of Ludhiana West "will vote for a serious candidate and serious party".

"Enough of experimentation, trust the trusted ones," he urged people ahead of the June 19 by-election.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora for the bypoll, while the main opposition Congress has nominated former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the two-time MLA from this seat in 2012 and 2017.

Ashu was defeated by AAP's Gogi by a margin of 7,512 votes in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer, for the bypoll.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)