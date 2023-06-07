Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Mobility technology firm Magna on Wednesday announced the official opening of its Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, set up at an investment of around USD 120 million (about Rs 980 crore).

The facility, spanning 2.39 lakh sq ft of space, will be the centre of the company's R&D activities in Asia, and will support various global projects, Magna said in a statement.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon Onset in Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

With an investment of approximately USD 120 million and the creation of 1,200 new technology-focused positions, the Innovation Campus will focus on end-to-end software and system engineering and product solutions, addressing future market trends like driver assistance, electric vehicles and vehicle systems architectures, it added.

"This campus will be a hub of innovation, bringing together the brightest minds and fostering collaboration to drive the transformation of the automotive industry towards a more sustainable future," said Anton Mayer, Magna's Chief Technology Officer.

Also Read | IRCTC Launches Durga Puja Tour Package From Kolkata to Rajasthan.

Leveraging the technology and resources available, plus high levels of competency in the automotive and semi-conductor space, Bengaluru is the ideal choice for Magna's Innovation Campus, the company said.

It said that both the campus and team are equipped with tools and machinery to work on various new technologies, including System on Chip (SOC) and base software development for upcoming products, among others.

"We look forward to collaborating with local talent, academic institutions and industry partners to continue to drive innovation, create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the Indian automotive sector," Mayer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)