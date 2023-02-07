Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in a chawl in Manorama Nagar area of the city in the morning hours, an official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and an accidental death report has been registered, he added.

