Palghar, Mar 15 (PTI) Police seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth more than Rs 11.66 lakh being smuggled into Maharashtra in Palghar district and arrested a man, an official said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made by local crime branch officials from a small truck at a checkpost on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on March 13, he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

