Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Anita Omprakash Pandey, a niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died at the age of 60 in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a kin said on Monday.

Pandey, a resident of Dev Nagar area in Khamla Layout here, died on Sunday after being unwell for the past few months, he said.

