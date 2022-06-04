Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck collided with his vehicle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Gumgaon in Hingna police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

A mini truck was travelling towards Gumgaon, when a speeding heavy vehicle collided with it, he said.

The driver's side of the mini truck was badly damaged and the driver, Dinesh Shamrao Kawale, was grievously injured and was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

A case under sections 304 (a) (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

