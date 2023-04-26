Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A power theft to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore was detected on a single day in Badlapur district in Thane district of Maharashtra, the state electricity discom said on Wednesday.

A gram panchayat and two industrial units were found to be involved in the illegality.

"During a raid conducted on April 21, power theft to the tune of Rs 27.46 lakh was detected involving 1,24,840 units by the Karav gram panchayat which had drawn power directly without a meter for its water supply scheme," the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said in a release.

