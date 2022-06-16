Latur, Jun 16 (PTI) Over 30 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), who completed 30 years of service in the police department, were promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

As per an order issued by the superintendent of police on Wednesday, 38 ASIs have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector under the provision made in the government order dated February 25, 2022.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

Apart from this, four police constables were promoted as ASIs and six police naiks as constables, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)