Pune, Jun 11 (PTI) Renowned painter-author Ravi Paranjape died in a private hospital in Pune on Saturday, a source close to his family said.

Also Read | Delhi University Recruitment: Apply for 104 Vacancies of Assistant Professors at colrec.du.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Paranjape, who also worked in the fields of architecture, publishing and advertising, was 86.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Faculty Posts of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Born on October 8, 1935 in Belgaum in Karnataka, Paranjape received numerous awards for his artistic and literary accomplishments, and also authored several books and articles on art as well as political and social reforms based on his theory of design-based culture.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)