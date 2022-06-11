Mumbai, June 11: The Lakshmibai College, Delhi University has recently invited applications from candidates for over 100 vacancies of Assistant Professors. An advertisement regarding the same was published in the June 11 issue of employment news. Candidates must note that the last day to apply is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form at colrec.du.ac.in. A detailed advertisement regarding the vacancies is available at lakshmibaicollege.in. The recruitment drive by Lakshmibai College, Delhi University is being held in order to fill 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors. AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Faculty Posts of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Details Here.

The application fee for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates is Rs 500. On the other hand, no application fee will be charged to applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the online application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application for future reference

As per the notification issued, details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma, etc. are available on the college website. ". Any addendum/ corrigendum shall be posted on the College website," the notification read.

