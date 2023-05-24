Thane, May 24 (PTI) Four children, including two girls, were united with their parents after they were found loitering at railway stations in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

As per a release by the GRP, a patrolling team came across two boys, aged 14 years and 15 years, near Kalyan on Tuesday. When enquired, the teenagers gave evasive replies, it said.

It was found that the boys were from Dombivali. The Kalyan GRP then got in touch with their parents and handed over the boy to them.

In the other incident, railway police found two girls, aged 12 years, at Nerul station. The girls told the cops that they stepped out of their homes to play but decided to hop onto a local train. The girls were also handed over to their parents, said the release.

