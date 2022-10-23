Nagpur, Oct 23 (PTI) A case of cheating has been registered against seven persons for allegedly taking possession of properties belonging to an ailing woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

An offence under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against a man from Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and six others from Nagpur, an official said.

The victim was a cancer patient and the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her adopted daughter, who claimed that the accused had fraudulently taken possession of properties belonging to her ailing mother, he said.

As per a complaint, the accused, who were friends and relatives of the victim, had allegedly taken possession of a house, a plot of land and a flat belonging to her by registering a sale deed and gift deed at the office of Deputy Registrar in Khamla, the official said.

