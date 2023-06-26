Latur, Jun 26 (PTI) A nine-feet tall statue of social reformer king Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was unveiled to mark his 149th birth anniversary in Maharashtra's Latur city on Monday.

Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, former MP Dr Sunil Gaikwad among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The bronze statue by the Latur Municipal Corporation was unveiled at Shahu Chowk.

The corporation's standing committee had approved the proposal to install the statute in 2015 and it received the collector's nod last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrangare said Shahu Maharaj had worked for the welfare and upliftment of society and took the initiative for social reforms such as widow remarriage.

