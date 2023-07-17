Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to conduct health check up of all women employees aged above 35 every year, an official said on Monday.

An official release said since women employees, including officers, are busy in the office work and often ignore health, their check-up is necessary.

"In order to keep them healthy this decision for their health check-up has been taken up. The health check up will be done free every year. Those diagnosed can be later treated for specific ailment," it said.

The checking will mainly include sonomammography, pap smear procedure, blood sugar, blood pressure, and different types of cancer, the release said.

