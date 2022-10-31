Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) Unidentified men broke into a house and decamped with cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police on Monday.

The theft took place at a house in Shanti Nagar area of the city on Sunday evening, an official said.

The thieves broke the lock on the front door and entered the house when the house owner and family were away, he said.

The accused decamped with Rs 13 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 62 lakh kept in an electronic locker, the official said.

A case under sections 457 (house-breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered, he added.

