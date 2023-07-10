Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) An offence has been registered against three people, including a couple, for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1.4 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the couple, who ran a firm dealing in contracts of power companies, had approached the victim to become 50 per cent shareholder in the business and promised him profits.

The victim invested Rs 1.4 crore in the company between 2018 and January 2023. He realised that he had been cheated when he did not get any returns on his investment and his money was not given back to him, an official said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

