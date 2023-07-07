Palghar, Jul 7 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly cheating and stealing from bank customers, police said on Friday.

In the last few months, the police had received complaints that bank customers were being cheated by some persons on the pretext of helping them deposit cash into their accounts, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Unit III Virar said.

During a probe into these cases, the police zeroed in on the three accused, who are from Palghar and Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

The trio were arrested on June 29 and Rs 21,000 was recovered from them, the official said.

The accused were involved in five cases of cheating in the limits of Virar, Versova, and Borivali police stations in neighbouring Mumbai, he added.

