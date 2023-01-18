Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old collegian from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra was beaten up by two of his classmates over his friendship with a girl student, police said on Wednesday.

The two students stopped the victim near the gate of their college and questioned him over the issue on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

As the argument escalated, they punched and kicked the youth, leaving him injured, police said.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nobody is arrested so far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)