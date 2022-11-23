Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) Two construction labourers died after a makeshift lift at an under-construction building collapsed at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

Also Read | Paytm To Remain Unaffected by NPCI's UPI Market Cap Move, Say Experts.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night and the deceased were identified as Kamruddin Jalaluddin (24) from Nepal and Om Prakash (41) from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Jignesh Mevani and Parshottam Solanki, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls.

"The incident took place at around 11.00 pm on Tuesday when the makeshift lift of the under-construction building collapsed," an official of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said.

The personnel of Nizampura police station are probing the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)