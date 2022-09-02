Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed when a huge stone from a hill crashed into her house in Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The incident took place around 5.20 pm in Gavdevi locality of the town, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

A huge stone crashed into a chawl from the Mumbra hills and fell on the house of Kavita Sunil Vanpasare, who died on the spot, he said.

The woman's body has been shifted to the Kalwa civic hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The Kalwa police, personnel from the TMC, firemen and RDMC team rushed to the scene and rendered assistance, the official said.

As a precaution, 14 tenements in the locality were vacated and people have been shifted to a civic school in the area, he added.

Local MLA Jitendra Awhad also visited the scene and took stock of the situation, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)