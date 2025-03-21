Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is dedicated to empowering underprivileged women by providing political, social, and economic strength, state minister Ganesh Naik has said.

The state forest minister was speaking on Thursday at the ‘MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav - Nav Tejaswini 2025' in Navi Mumbai, where products made by self-help groups are on display as part of an exhibition.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) operates under the auspices of the Department of Women and Child Development.

According to an official release, Naik emphasised that the Centre's initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission have significantly benefited women. He said the government is committed to empowering women to ensure their inclusion in the mainstream of equality.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Aditi Tatkare, women and child development minister, said MAVIM's self-help groups have a 99.05 per cent loan repayment rate, making it a national and international model for women's empowerment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)