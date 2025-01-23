New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip on Thursday reported an almost 12 per cent rise in its net profit at USD 27.1 million in the December quarter on higher gross bookings.

The travel service provider firm had reported a net profit of USD 24.2 million in the year-ago period.

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), revenue grew by 26.2 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in constant currency to USD 267.4 million in the third quarter of FY25 against USD 214.2 million in Q3 FY24.

The adjusted operating profit registered growth of 37.6 per cent and reached USD 46 million in Q3 FY25 compared to USD 33.4 million a year ago, the Gurugram-based said.

Its gross bookings rose 26.8 per cent to USD 2.61 billion during the October-December quarter, from USD 2.08 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

"The Indian travel and tourism sector is witnessing robust growth, reflecting a strong desire among travellers to explore new horizons. While Indian destinations continue to shine, many countries have made significant efforts to attract Indian travellers.

"Our strong performance this quarter reflects these macro trends, along with our focused execution and commitment to customer centricity," Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer of MakeMyTrip, said.

Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Financial Officer at MakeMyTrip, said, "Our robust financial performance this quarter across all lines of business underscores our strong execution of strategic priorities and the resilience of the travel sector. Our disciplined approach to cost management, combined with targeted investments in technology and customer experience, has enabled us to capitalise on growing travel demand and drive profitable growth".

MakeMyTrip has four revenue streams -- Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; Bus Ticketing; and Others.

