Banda, November 20: An man was killed over a property dispute here on Monday morning allegedly by his grandson who has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in the Mawai Buzurg village under City Kotwali police station.

Bachchu Pal (80) had gone to the forest to attend the nature's call when his grandson Chhote Pal (21) stabbed him on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gavendra Pal Gautam said. The police have caught the accused along with the weapon used in the murder and he is being interrogated in connection with the incident, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: PAC Constable Held for Raping 23-Year-Old Woman in Agra.

The investigations so far have revealed that Bachchu Pal was living with his elder son and wanted to give his entire agricultural land to him and the accused was allegedly angry over this. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

