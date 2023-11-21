Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested from Chabra colony here for marrying a Hindu woman hiding his identity, police said on Tuesday.

Naved married Archana, 30, telling her his name was Ricky and later started harassing her for dowry, police said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The victim in her complaint accused Naved's mother Gulnaz, brother-in-law Javed, and two others, all residents of Timarpur colony of north Delhi, of torturing her for dowry.

An FIR was filed in connection with the matter on Monday at the complaint of the woman, ACP Shalimar Garden Suryabali Maurya said.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

In her complaint, the woman said that on November 2, Naved along with his two friends came to her house in Chabra colony and threatened her and her mother that he would kill them.

On Monday, he again came to her house and beat her up, she alleged.

"Some neighbours saved me when I raised an alarm," Archana said, according to police. She alleged that Naved also insisted on her to adopt Islam and even called a cleric to convert her.

Police booked Naved, Gulnaz, Javed, and two others under several charges including those of cheating by impersonation, domestic cruelty, and seeking dowry.

Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has also been invoked in the FIR, ACP Maurya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)