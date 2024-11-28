Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) A CCTV footage of a nurse being attacked by a man inside a private hospital in Karnataka went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

The incident, reported to have occurred on October 30, was captured on CCTV camera of the hospital in which the man who has been identified as Prakash Jadhav was seen attacking the nurse with a machete he was hiding in his bag.

The video clip shows the person entering the hospital and at the reception counter, he caught hold of the nurse and attacked her with the machete for allegedly refusing his romantic advances.

She was treated in the hospital for her injuries, police said, adding that the suspect was arrested in the case.

According to police, Jadhav was her neigbhour. He had been harassing the nurse for a while, persistently pressuring her to marry him but she rejected her proposal every time.

Upset over repeated rejection, he later approached her father with the proposal but he also rejected his marriage proposal and warned him to stay away from his daughter.

Her father became traumatised and stressed by the incident. Subsequently, he died.

"A case was registered against Prakash Jadhav and he was arrested in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.

