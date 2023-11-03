Ballia (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A man allegedly tried to self-immolate after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Bansdih area here, police said on Friday.

Adityanath had come to Bansdih Kotwali area earlier in the day to attend the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' ceremony, they said.

Police said that a person poured petrol on his body, and allegedly attempted suicide at the venue as soon as the chief minister moved towards the helipad after addressing the gathering.

Kotwali SHO Yogendra Singh said the police personnel present at the venue extinguished the fire.

Police said the man who attempted to commit suicide has been identified as Shailendra Kumar of Tikhampur in Ballia's Kotwali area. He has been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Shailendra told reporters in the district hospital that he had taken the step out of "helplessness and compulsion". He said he had given Rs 12 lakh to obtain a contract to a person who subsequently died.

Shailendra alleged that the family of the man who took the money is not returning the money due to which his own family are suffering.

He said that he had also attended the chief minister's 'Janata Darbar' on October 9, and submitted a complaint letter but the police did not take any action.

