New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was beaten to death after he was caught with the wife of another person at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the victim Ritik Verma was caught in a compromising situation with the accused's wife.

"On Monday at about 11 am, when he was caught with the woman at her home, her husband got angry and beat his wife and Ritik Verma black and blue," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya.

According to the victim's uncle, Bunty, the accused had beaten up Ritik brutally.

"They also tore out Ritik's nails and tortured him badly. He had injuries on every part of his body," Bunty said.

A neighbour said that the accused had assaulted both Ritik and the woman.

Ritik was beaten up badly by more than one person, he added.

Ritik used to drive a tempo and was the only son of his parents, the neighbour said.

Earlier in the day, the police reached the spot and found that the injured was taken to the hospital by his relatives.

The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at around 9 pm, the officer said, adding further investigations are on into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)