Gurugram, Mar 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a bat while he was sleeping at his home in Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accused, attempting to flee, fell while jumping over the house wall and was caught by the man's family members, who later handed him over to the police, they said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station, and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Police said they received information around 3 am on Tuesday and a team reached the spot in Sainipura Mohalla of Jharsa village, where a man, Neeraj, was found with multiple head injuries.

Also Read | Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Who Became India's Richest Woman After Wealth Transfer by Her Father and HCL Founder Shiv Nadar.

According to the complaint filed by Neeraj's sister, she was sleeping in her room with her children on Monday night while her brother was resting outside.

In the complaint she said around 2.30 am on Tuesday, she suddenly heard a sound and came out.

She found that an unidentified man was repeatedly hitting Neeraj on the head with a bat, police said.

When she raised an alarm, the accused tried fleeing but fell while jumping from the wall and neighbours caught him, they added.

Based on her complaint an FIR has been registered and the accused, Sanjay (26), a native of Damoh district in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested, police said.

Sanjay is an alcohol addict, a Gurugram police spokesperson said, adding that the cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Police have recovered the cricket bat used in the murder and accused is being questioned, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)