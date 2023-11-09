Kaushambi (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A man died after a tree branch that he was cutting fell on him here on Thursday, police said.

Indra Bahadur (40), from Ahirara village, was cutting a tree branch near Barmatpur Kuti when it suddenly fell on him, leading to serious injuries, SHO Vinod Kumar Maurya said.

The police rushed him to Muratganj Health Center where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

