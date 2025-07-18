New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Days after man died of electrocution at his home in Delhi's Dwarka, his wife and cousin have been arrested, with police suspecting that the two drugged the victim and killed him, an official said on Friday.

The incident came to light on July 13 when a call was made to the PCR from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar, informing them of the death of Karan Dev (36), they said.

According to a senior police officer, the woman and her partner, who is the son of Karan's uncle, have been apprehended and are being questioned.

They allegedly drugged Karan by giving him sleeping pills before electrocuting him to death at his residence. After the murder, she rushed to her in-laws' house nearby and informed them that Karan had died, prompting them to rush him to the hospital.

He was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state with the medico-legal case (MLC) citing electrocution as the cause of death, police sources said.

"Initially, Karan's family did not raise any allegations and even wished to waive the post-mortem examination. However, considering his relatively young age and to rule out any foul play, the post-mortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

On July 16, Karan's younger brother, Kunal Dev, approached the police, expressing suspicion over the circumstances surrounding his brother's death.

Police sources said Dev had found chats between Karan's wife and her partner where they had planned to kill his brother. A case under section 103 (punishment for murder)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

