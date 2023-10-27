New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 29-year-old man, facing eight criminal cases and was out on bail, has been stabbed to death by two persons in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, police said on Friday.

Amit Kumar was standing near his house on Thursday night when two persons, including a juvenile, attacked him with knives, killing him on the spot, they said.

The police have nabbed a juvenile while the other accused is absconding, an official said.

According to the police, Kumar was facing eight cases of robbery and snatching in Delhi. He was currently out on bail, they said.

A police officer said it was suspected that the juvenile had a grudge against Kumar. "A few days ago, Kumar had forced the juvenile to get liquor for him and he was hurt by it," the officer said.

The juvenile was being interrogated and efforts were on to nab other accused, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)