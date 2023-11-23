Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was rescued after he fell into a 15-foot deep 'nullah' (major drain) in Thane on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 2:20pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Sanjay Mhaske was rescued by RDMC and fire brigade personnel. He was rushed to the civic hospital for treatment," Tadvi said.

