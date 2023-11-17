Saharanpur, November 17: A 24-year-old man died after falling off a bridge while taking a selfie in a village under the Nagal Police Station here, police said on Friday. Mujim, a resident of Aurangzebpur village, had come to Mubarikpur village in Dehat Kotwali area to attend a wedding. On Thursday evening, he went to the highway with his cousin and started clicking selfies standing on the bridge, SP, Dehat, Sagar Jain said. Uttar Pradesh: Two Sisters Die by Suicide in Brahma Kumaris Ashram in Agra, Blame Employees in Suicide Note; Probe Launched.

Suddenly, he lost balance and fell off the bridge, the SP said. Mujim died on the spot, he said. His family has refused to take any kind of legal action in the matter, the officer added.

