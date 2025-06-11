Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his neighbour's house in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Priyam Rajshekhar, the deceased was identified as Rajpal Chaudhary.

He went to sleep in his room after dinner on Tuesday night and the next day they were informed by their neighbour, Dharmashila, that Rajpal was lying unconscious in her house.

When family members reached the spot, they found him dead. Police said some injuries were visible on his body.

Acting on the information, police reached the village, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against unknown persons, officials said.

CO Rajshekhar added that investigations are underway and the matter will be solved soon.

