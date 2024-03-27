New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead outside his friend's house in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area with cops suspecting that he jumped from the terrace, police said on Wednesday.

His family alleged foul play in the incident, they said.

According to police, Pankaj Singh Negi, a resident of Chirag Delhi, went to meet his friend on Monday in an inebriated state and a heated argument broke out between them.

"Following an argument, Negi left her house and went to the terrace of the building," police said.

Later, he was found unconscious outside the building, police said.

"A PCR call was received on March 25 at 10 pm regarding a person lying unconscious in Rajpur Khurd extension in Maidan Garhi area," another police officer said.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot who took Negi to hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said prima facie, it appeared that Negi who worked at a bar in Greater Kailash Part II had jumped from the terrace.

However, the victim's family has alleged foul play in the matter, police said, adding that a probe on the matter is underway.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and statements of Negi's friend and other witnesses have been recorded, they added.

